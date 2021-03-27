Reckoning comes this week for some Iowa legislative ideas

DES MOINES — It’s do or die week in the Iowa Legislature.
Friday marks the second “funnel” deadline, which means policy bills that do not involve budgeting or taxation issues must be passed in either the House or Senate and clear a standing committee in the other chamber to remain eligible for further consideration this legislative session.
There are some exceptions, but generally issues that have stalled due to lack of support or lower-priority status likely will find their way to the Statehouse recycling bin by week’s end — barring some 11th-hour maneuvering — as lawmakers work in anticipation of adjourning by their April 30 target.
Bills being shadowed by the legislative Grim Reaper include measures designed to ban most traffic enforcement cameras, end faculty tenure at regent universities, make Daylight Saving Time Iowa’s year-round time, lower the penalty for possessing marijuana, bar employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, override presidential executive orders and sanction left-lane “campers” who refuse to drive in the slower lane of traffic.
“We’re still trying to sort through all of those bills,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, “and I still have members lobbying for or against all of those bills, so I don’t feel entirely comfortable right now saying what’s dead or what’s alive. Some of these, when it gets to the last minute, it’s because there is resistance at different points.”
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said most of the majority GOP priority bills are advancing, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initiatives to expand broadband, housing opportunities and ethanol fuel consumption. But he had concerns some House-passed measures to promote child-care access and affordability have stalled in the Senate, and both he and Whitver wondered if long-standing issues around Iowa’s bottle deposit law will see another year of stalemate.
Deposit debate
The House speaker, appearing on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press,” said legislators are trying to “force” competing interests to end the “finger-pointing” that plagued bottle-bill changes and negotiate a solution that may not please everyone.
For instance, he said, if food stores don’t want to deal with returned empty cans and bottles, they may have to contract with other businesses to handle them — meaning that, in those cases, consumers would have to go somewhere besides the grocery store to redeem empties.
“If anything is going to happen with the bottle bill,” Grassley noted, “the Legislature has to make a decision what’s best for our constituents, what’s best for the long-term viability of the program and just go forward and the folks in the industry may not love that solution but at some point we’re just going to have to do it.”
Camera conundrum
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he hasn’t given up on the traffic-camera ban, but conceded the prospects for Senate File 516 were not good to win full Senate passage and get it through a House committee in time this week.
The bill would ban automated traffic law enforcement cameras statewide — except the speed cameras around the S-curve on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids.
Zaun said the same probably was true for other bills he had championed — ending faculty tenure at regent universities, making Daylight Saving Time permanent, and allowing college athletes to be compensated for use of the name, image or likeness.
House members said they planned to take up legislation dealing with qualified immunity and other protections for law enforcement officers, but make changes to what the Senate sent them.
Opposing view
Democrats, who are outnumbered 18-32 in the Senate and 41-59 in the House, expressed concern Republicans have embarked on a divisive agenda dealing with issues to expand access to guns, restrict access to certain health care options and weaken public education with bills like the House-passed charter schools expansion that is slated for Senate committee action this week.
“We still haven’t seen any real COVID-19 relief move out of the General Assembly at this time,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville. He pushed for Senate approval of a House-passed bipartisan package exempting federal paycheck protection loans and grants to businesses and unemployment insurance benefits from state income tax.
‘Generational’ ideas
Whitver said the 2021 session is entering its final month with tax policies and fiscal 2022 state budget decisions moving front and center, with Monday marking the 78th day of a session slated to run 110 days.
“There is no reason that we need to go beyond 110 days,” said Whitver. “In fact, with the Republican trifecta (control of the House, Senate and governorship) trying to push conservative ideas through in the last few weeks, there’s no reason we need to even get to 110 days. A lot of it will come down to that budget negotiation and frankly the tax conversation.”
Legislative Republicans expect to make a “significant” investment in expanded broadband in Iowa — Grassley pegged it Friday at $100 million — in finalizing a state general-fund budget that will top $8 billion for the first time.
Also, Whitver said the 89th General Assembly is putting forth “generational ideas” — providing income and property tax relief, phasing out the state’s inheritance tax while maintaining a “very sustainable” budget with surplus reserves against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic.
“I think this could be an extremely successful year,” he said. “I know Senate Republicans have put forth generational ideas that really are going to move this state forward. I think when it’s all said and done we are on pace to have a very successful year.”