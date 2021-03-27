Reckoning comes this week for some Iowa legislative ideas

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said most of the majority GOP priority bills are advancing, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initiatives to expand broadband, housing opportunities and ethanol fuel consumption. But he had concerns some House-passed measures to promote child-care access and affordability have stalled in the Senate, and both he and Whitver wondered if long-standing issues around Iowa’s bottle deposit law will see another year of stalemate.

Deposit debate

The House speaker, appearing on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press,” said legislators are trying to “force” competing interests to end the “finger-pointing” that plagued bottle-bill changes and negotiate a solution that may not please everyone.

For instance, he said, if food stores don’t want to deal with returned empty cans and bottles, they may have to contract with other businesses to handle them — meaning that, in those cases, consumers would have to go somewhere besides the grocery store to redeem empties.