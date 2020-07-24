Read it yourself: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends public health emergency declaration

SECTION One hundred twenty-five. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 321.463(3), 321E.2, 321E.8, and 321E.9 that limit issuance of permits for oversize or overweight loads to loads which are indivisible, to allow annual permits issued under Iowa Code § 321E.8 and single-trip permits issued under § 321E.9 to be issued for loads which are divisible and related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. I further waive for vehicle and loads, whether divisible or indivisible, the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321E.12 that require the vehicle traveling under a permit to be registered for the gross weight of the vehicle and load and the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321E.14 that require the payment of a fee for a permit issued for a vehicle and load related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. The provisions of this paragraph apply only when the movement of the vehicle and load is related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. The movement of any vehicle or load under this paragraph must comply with all other requirements of Chapter 321E of the Iowa Code and of the permit issued, other than as suspended in this proclamation. The provisions of this paragraph relating to the permitting and movement of divisible loads authorize the movement of such loads on all highways of this state, excluding the interstate system.