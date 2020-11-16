 Skip to main content
Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds signs new proclamation
Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds signs new proclamation

On Monday evening, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the implementation of additional public health measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

The measures, listed in a new public health disaster proclamation, will be effective beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10.

You can read the proclamation in full for yourself below:

Download PDF Kim Reynolds proclamation Nov. 16

