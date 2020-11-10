 Skip to main content
Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation of disaster emergency
Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation of disaster emergency

'Terrible': Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question from Associated Press reporter Dave Pitt during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds announced the launch of a public awareness campaign to encourage more social distancing and hygiene habits. "Government solutions alone can't stop this virus. It's up to every single one of us," Reynolds said. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Due to the rapid and ongoing increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new proclamation declaring a public health disaster emergency. 

You can read the proclamation for yourself here:

Download PDF Public Health Proclamation - 2020.11.10.pdf
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

