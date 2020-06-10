Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds' new COVID-19 proclamation

SECTION Two. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that effective at 8 a.m. on June 12, 2020 and until 11:59 p.m. on June 25, 2020:

A. Restaurants and bars: A restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club, may reopen or remain open to serve food and beverages on its premises, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:

(1) Social distancing: The establishment must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone. Seating at booths closer than six feet may satisfy this requirement if the booths are separated by a barrier of a sufficient height to fully separate seated customers. All patrons must have a seat at a table or bar, and an establishment must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.