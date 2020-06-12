Racial justice bill gets fast-track, unanimous approval, heads to governor

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, a state legislator and black man from Des Moines, praised those protesters who have placed a spotlight on racial justice issues since Floyd’s death. Abdul-Samad has spent many nights on the Des Moines streets with the protesters, attempting to keep them peaceful.

“What makes this historical is we are righting a historical wrong,” Abdul-Samad said. “I’m saying to you today, my beloved brothers and sisters, and I mean all of you, not only are you a part of history, you are rectifying history. And that is something that you can tell your babies, your grandchildren, so they can tell this story from now on what we did in Iowa.”

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, a Democratic state legislator and black woman from Des Moines, reflected on how as a young girl she learned from her parents about racism and recalled portraying Rosa Parks, the famous civil rights activist who refused to give up her seat on a public bus to a white passenger, in a local community theater production. Gaines said she was pleased to be able to vote on the legislation after years of inaction on racial justice.

“I never would have dreamed that I could stand on the floor of the Iowa Legislature and support a bill that would help all of this indignity to black Americans stop. But here I am. And here it is,” Gaines said.