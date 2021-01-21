 Skip to main content
Quiet at Iowa capitol on Wednesday
There were no significant protests at the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday, despite warnings in a federal intelligence memo.

The FBI in a memo had warned extremist groups were planning armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The memo was reported shortly after the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as they attempted to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. The attacks left five dead.

No significant protests broke out Wednesday at the Iowa State Capitol. A lone tractor, adorned with Trump flags, was seen driving near the Capitol on Wednesday morning, roughly around the same time Biden, in the nation’s capital, was delivering his inaugural address.

