Public bidding bill advances

House Study Bill 586 to give public bodies alternatives to the traditional low-bid process on projects will advance to the full House State Government Committee.

The bill would give government entities two “alternative project delivery” options. The first would be a construction manager-at-risk contract. The other is the design-build contract.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A subcommittee heard extensive discussion on the merits of the alternatives as well as the current low-bid approach. Board of Regents lobbyist Keith Saunders spoke of the value the university system received by using the design-build process. In one case, he said, the University of Iowa was able to build a 1,000-bed residence hall for about the same cost as a 700-bed hall.

However, Doug Struyk of the Iowa Competitive Bidding Alliance presented the board with 25 pages of change orders on the improvements to the north end zone of Kinnick Stadium.

Supporters of the bill said the alternative processes will be “open and fair,” but others argued openness doesn’t guarantee fairness. Anything less than a public bidding process can lead to fraud and abuse, they said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0