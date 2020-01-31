Proposal would protect media, protesters from lawsuit intimidation

Burns was “heartened” by the proposed legislation resulting from efforts by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller.

Burns is supportive of legislation “to eliminate the chilling effect on coverage of elected officials and public officials,” he said. “I hope the legislation will protect other media practicing accountability journalism.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hite called House Study Bill 537 a “safety valve” in very specific cases. A motion could be filed that would result in dismissal of the lawsuit if a judge found it lacked merit.

Susan Patterson Plank of the Iowa Newspaper Association told the subcommittee the bill “isn’t a newspaper bill. It’s a First Amendment bill.”

“Lawsuits like this are devastating and stop people from doing the right thing in their community,” she said.

There are 271 newspapers in Iowa. One hundred of them are in small communities with fewer than 1,000 subscribers.