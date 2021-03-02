Proposal would ease Iowa’s first-time pot possession penalty

“I would strongly push back and say that by the time someone is actually arrested by law enforcement, there are probably a variety of things within that individual’s life that put them in contact with law enforcement. That’s why I always get concerned when we look at the criminal justice system to try and compensate for years upon years of socio-economic issues or education issues,” said Dawson. “I certainly don’t hold the view that our marijuana laws suddenly throws someone off a train track in life they were otherwise fine on and destroys their family.”