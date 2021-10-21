 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Procession honoring Iowa State Patrol trooper will pass through North Iowa

On Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda died nearly a week after sustaining injuries in a car accident in northeast Iowa. 

On Oct. 14, Benda, 37, was en route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with an incident involving a wanted suspect when he was injured in a single-vehicle accident, the Associated Press reported. 

On Friday morning, around 10:15 a.m., a vehicle procession in remembrance of Benda is expected to move into Cerro Gordo County, according to Sgt. Keith Duenow of the Iowa State Patrol. The procession will come in via Interstate 35 northbound from Ankeny, exiting onto Highway 9 and passing through towns including Manly and Osage and as it moves toward Waukon.

"Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He most recently worked out of the office in Oelwein," the Associated Press reported. "He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children."

Iowa State Patrol

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa National Guard orders 9,000 members to get vaccinated

Iowa National Guard orders 9,000 members to get vaccinated

About 9,000 members of the Iowa National Guard have been directed to get a COVID-19 vaccination or risk disciplinary actions that could include “separation,” as a last resort, if they refuse without citing an approved medical or religious waiver.

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris highlights voting rights at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News