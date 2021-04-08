Prison funding brings charges of ‘playing politics’

Assistant House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said she wasn’t “making political hay out of the lives of the two officers who were lost … (but) drawing attention to the fact that they were attacked because it was not safe where they worked. That is our fault.”

The increase in Corrections funding is the largest since a $19.3 million bump in fiscal 2012, according to House Republicans. The department asked for a $392,543,142 budget for the year beginning July 1.

The staffing numbers are not a result of GOP budget practices, but standard operating procedure in a system budgeted for 3,671 FTEs “because you can’t hire as fast as people leave,” Worthan said.

The department is in the process of hiring more than 200 people, but positions cannot be immediately filled. “It takes training before someone can work inside the walls,” Worthan said.

That may be, Hall said, but the numbers show the number of prisoners at Anamosa was 10 percent over capacity while there was a 9 percent staff vacancy.