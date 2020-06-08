Poll suggests tight U.S. Senate, presidential races in Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A poll providing the first post-primary peek at the November general election finds that the race for U.S. Senate seats is a virtual dead heat, and more than half of Iowans’ have unfavorable opinions of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Public Policy Polling survey of 963 Iowans conducted in the days after the June 2 primary shows Iowans leaning slightly toward Trump while also giving newly nominated Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield a 2 percentage point lead over first-term Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

In addition to what the poll results say about those particular races, it confirms that Iowa once again is a battleground state, University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle said Friday.

That’s due in part to the “purpleness” of Iowa, he said, as well as the large number of voters aligned with neither the Republican nor Democratic parties.

The latest active voter registration numbers in Iowa show 674,456 Democrats, 669,503 Republicans and 653,448 “no party” and “other” voters.