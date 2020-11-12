Poll finds supermajority of Iowa voters support mask mandate

In response to questions about COVID-19, 51 percent of the voters surveyed said Reynolds has not done enough on COVID-19 restrictions while 38 percent she has done “about the right amount.”

Seventy-four percent said they would wear face masks if Reynolds ordered a statewide mask mandate, which she has not and has repeatedly called unenforceable.

“It is my belief that if the governor issued a mask mandate, and followed it up with leading by example, as opposed to what she has been doing — attending superspreader events, being seen publicly without wearing a mask — I think we would see this number go up,” Sinovic said.

In early September, 76 percent of Iowans surveyed in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll said they wear a mask all or most of the time when they are in public places.

Sinovic agreed with the governor there is “pandemic fatigue” but blamed elected officials for not providing leadership to stop the spread of COVID-19.