Podcast: On Iowa Politics

On this week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Decision time for Biden, postpone the election, and back to school.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.
A woman was killed in Clear Lake after an unattended, state-owned tractor rolled towards the beach area.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
The Mason City Danzers have launched a TikTok challenge. Watch it here.
Partial human remains found in Mason City last week has been traced back to a missing person, police say.
Positive cases more than quintupled in July as testing at the local mobile unit, run by MercyOne North Iowa, went from 7,292 COVID-19 tests administered at the start of the month to 10,966 as of last count.
Firearms and money were also seized.
Here's everything you need to know about the four area teams and their quest to win state championships.
A Clear Lake business owner believes an ordinance the city is considering for the Sea Wall and Main Avenue City Dock will significantly disrup…
Mask use could save 700 by November, research shows.
Here's how some area school districts are planning on returning to school this fall.
Iowa officials are planning to issue fines and license suspensions in order to enforce social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants during the new coronavirus pandemic, a pair of state agencies announced Thursday.
Don't spit, cover up, social distance, and sanitize constantly.
Watch Gov. Kim Reynolds give updates on COVID-19 during today's press conference.
The Newman Catholic baseball team wins a lot of games, but it seems to enjoy causing its fans, coaches and players a little bit of worry in th…
With no counties currently above that threshold, at this point it appears all Iowa students are headed back to school in their district’s buildings this fall.
In the small town of Rockford, Scott Johnson is a public figure. After all, he’s the mayor, a Realtor and the former baseball coach of the War…
Sometimes in sports, the seemingly impossible can happen.
Iowa remains in the “red zone” for coronavirus spread, according to the latest White House report. Cerro Gordo County is in the "yellow."
"The goal of the VA is to provide high quality health care and in order to do that you have to have continuous improvement."
National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will be performing virtually from the Surf Ballroom this Saturday, and audience members can tune in free of charge.
