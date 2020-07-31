You have permission to edit this article.
Podcast: On Iowa Politics
Podcast: On Iowa Politics

On this week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Decision time for Biden, postpone the election, and back to school.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

