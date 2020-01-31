Pipe paraphernalia changes

The Senate Commerce Committee voted unanimously Thursday to take steps to impede businesses that are selling colorful metal and glass pipes advertised for tobacco use or incense but oftentimes are used to smoke meth, crack or other illicit drugs.

Committee Chairman Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said law enforcement agencies complain that some retailers are skirting the state’s laws regarding drug paraphernalia by marketing the devices as something other than they real purpose for which they are being purchased. He said Senate Study Bill 3007 offers an “innovative approach” to the program by requiring retailers to have a tobacco permit to sell the items and to pay a $1,000 annual permit fee and another $10 per item they sell with the proceeds going to a specialty courts fund.