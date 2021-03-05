People with chronic health conditions in Iowa now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Those conditions, according to the CDC, include the following:

Asthma.

Cancer.

Cerebrovascular disease.

Chronic kidney disease.

COPD.

Cystic fibrosis.

Down syndrome.

Certain heart conditions.

High blood pressure or hypertension.

Liver disease.

Neurological conditions such as dementia.

Organ transplant recipients with a weakened immune system.

Overweight (BMI of over 25), including obese and severe obesity.

Pregnancy.

Pulmonary fibrosis (damaged or scarred lung tissues).

Sickle cell disease.

Smoking.

Thalassemia.

Type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes.

Weakened immune system or immunocompromised.

“Several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups,” IDPH said in its statement, noting that “some counties” that weren’t through with those groups, including health care providers, manufacturing workers and those over 65, “will remain focused” on them.

Those over 65 who still need to get a vaccine appointment may call 211 starting Tuesday, IDPH said, noting call center staff will help people set up appointments.

IDPH stated those who fall into those groups will “need to remain patient as vaccine production increases,” noting the Biden administration has said there will be enough vaccine for everyone over the age of 16 by the end of May.