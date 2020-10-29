Pence in Iowa rallies support for Trump, Ernst

“We can take the path of prosperity, economic freedom, and opportunity. Or we can go down the separate road of pit falls the radical left wants to see us on,” Ernst said at the rally, warning the crowd of Democrats’ stances on issues like abortion, environmental regulations, gun safety, and ethanol. “Folks, this is not the road we want to go down. … This is the radical left that we have to stop.”

Pence praised Ernst multiple times throughout his remarks.

“She has been an incredible ally of President Trump and the MAGA (make America great again) agenda,” Pence said of Ernst.

Democrats criticized the Trump-Pence campaign for holding another rally event in Iowa, which is experiencing a steep climb in COVID-19 numbers. The rate of COVID-related deaths has surged a second time and nearly matched its first peak, and COVID-related hospitalization numbers are higher than they have ever been during the pandemic, and continue to climb.

The national Democratic Party launched digital display ads to coincide with the event. The ads were to reach voters in Des Moines and contained criticisms of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.