Pence, Feenstra slam Dems for 'massive expansion of government' at picnic

"I'm really here for one reason and one reason only, and that is that Iowa and America need Randy Feenstra back in a Republican majority," said Pence, who noted that serving as vice president under Donald Trump was "the greatest honor" of his life.

In order to turn the country around, Pence said, "We need to turn America back to God."

He said Republicans are going to protect pro-life taxpayers by upholding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.

While he was vice president, Pence said that more than 400 miles of border wall was constructed and policies were initiated that reduced illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by 90 percent.

"They turned the most secure border in history into the worst border crisis American has ever seen," he said of the Biden administration.

Before Pence spoke, Feenstra told the crowd that people are trekking to the border from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras because they want capitalism, liberty and freedom. He said the country needs to go back to Trump era border policies.