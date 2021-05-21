Paul Trombino resigns from Iowa Homeland Security for ‘other opportunities’

Paul Trombino has resigned as director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management four months after taking the job.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she had accepted Trombino’s resignation, effective June 3, as Trombino leaves to “pursue other opportunities.”

“From devastating floods in 2019 to the 2020 global pandemic, Paul has worked around the clock to coordinate Iowa’s emergency response,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate his willingness to challenge the status quo to improve efficiency and functionality in state government. I am excited for him as he pursues his next opportunity.”

An interim director will be named a later date.

Trombino, an engineer by training, started as Iowa Department of Transportation director from 2011 to 2016 under Gov. Terry Branstad, Reynolds’ predecessor.

In January 2019, Reynolds brought Trombino back to state government as her chief operations officer. In this position, Trombino coordinated, among other things, the state’s $50 million contract with Workday, a California software company. Lawmakers criticized the deal for sidestepping traditional competitive bidding.