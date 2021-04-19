Pate talks 2nd District election results, new elections law

Bureau: During debate on the bill, Republicans brought up that they have implemented other elections changes in recent years, and critics have said the changes will suppress votes, and so far that has not happened. (Iowa setting turnout records in the 2020 elections.) Is there anything in this bill that you think could hurt turnout in any way?

Pate: No, I don’t. In fact, we heard the same thing when we were doing voter ID: ‘It's the end of the world, the sky’s falling in.’ And nobody has brought one single case forward that shows anybody who's been disenfranchised because of voter ID. Iowa voters get it, and we just need to make sure that everybody has the same, equal access that we're offering. And my job, and my colleagues’ on the county level, is to make sure we continue to educate and make them aware of their choices. … I'm pretty comfortable that we'll see voters out there. I can't predict voter turnout down the pathway because I believe that our turnout is really driven by candidates. And if they excite them and give them a passion, a reason to get out there and vote, they’ll get out and vote. But I don't want to hear anybody tell me that something we did held them back. That's my issue. And I'm pretty comfortable right now that we've got the tools in place to give them what they need to be voters.