Parents could teach their kids to drive under proposed law

DES MOINES — Iowa law requires teenagers pursuing a driver’s license to spend at least 20 hours behind the wheel — six with a certified instructor and 14 with a parent or guardian.

Changes that appear likely to become state law would more than double the time required driving with a parent, but eliminate the need for an instructor, both in the classroom and behind the wheel.

Parents who home-school their children have been allowed to include driver’s ed in their curriculum since 2011. Senate File 546 would extend that option to all parents.

The proposal is part of majority Republicans’ parental choice agenda, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, who home-schools his children.

The change would create “an opportunity to give parents another chance to teach their children, to exercise those opportunities for parent choices,” he said during floor debate on SF 546, which was approved 59-34 in the Iowa House with two Democrats joining the GOP majority.

Over the past year, Fry said, parents who have been unable to enroll their children in traditional programs offered through public schools have asked him why they couldn’t teach their children to drive.