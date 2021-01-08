PAC aims to pressure Reynolds into stronger COVID-19 measures

What’s different is that Dumkrieger is asking Iowans to able to make conditional contributions — pledges — to be collected only if Reynolds doesn’t take action his group believes is necessary. The benchmark will be Iowa having more than 200 patients in intensive care units March 31.

The state on Thursday reported 119 patients in intensive care units, 108 of them with COVID-19.

“This campaign lets Iowans keep pressure on the governor to do what’s right,” Dumkrieger said.

Steve Lavine, CEO of LevelField, which is working with Dumkrieger, said the objective is not to put more money into politics, but “to give regular people a seat at the table.”

“The goal is to influence the political process, without corrupting it further,” by turning small pledges into “a countervailing force that makes (Reynolds) think twice” with no money changing hands, he said.