Oath of office ceremony for new Iowa Court of Appeals judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to administer the oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Paul Ahlers of Fort Dodge next week.

The public investiture ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines. Ahlers was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in November to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Amanda Potterfield. He was appointed to the district associate bench in March 2011.