North Iowa Grain in Garner engulfed in flames

A large building fire at North Iowa Grain in Garner caused a portion of Highway 18 between US 69 and County Road R70 to be closed to traffic on Friday afternoon.
Highway 18 has since reopened, according to the Iowa DOT.
This story will be updated.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
