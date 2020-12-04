North Iowa Grain Equipment in Garner engulfed in flames

During the time of the fire, office staff members were still in the building, but were able to exit safely. No injuries occurred.
The building, however, was described by Garner Fire Chief Greg Leerar as a "total loss." The fire is believed to have started at the back of the warehouse; the cause was not yet determined on Friday evening.
Garner, Britt, Forest City and Ventura Fire Departments responded to the fire. Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the Garner Police Department, and the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service also responded to assist at the scene.
It’s a positive sign for democracy that nearly 1.7 million Iowans participated in the 2020 general election, but Paul Lasley worries the results highlight a growing dichotomy between rural and urban Iowa.
The first batches of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Iowa later this month, and hospital and long-term care facility staff and residents will receive the first doses, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.
The report notes cases may have plateaued in Iowa, but nursing home cases continue to be “at very high levels,” and trends “should be cautiously interpreted this week given the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”