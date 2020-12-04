 Skip to main content
North Iowa Grain Equipment in Garner engulfed in flames
Garner Fire 2

Garner fire fighters respond to a fire call at North Iowa Grain Equipment Inc. in Garner on Friday.

A large building fire at North Iowa Grain Equipment in Garner caused a portion of Highway 18 between US 69 and County Road R70 to be closed to traffic on Friday afternoon.

Highway 18 has since reopened, according to an update from the Iowa DOT after 2 p.m. Friday. 

During the time of the fire, office staff members were still in the building, but were able to exit safely. No injuries occurred. 

The building, however, was described by Garner Fire Chief Greg Leerar as a "total loss." The fire is believed to have started at the back of the warehouse; the cause was not yet determined on Friday evening.

Garner, Britt, Forest City and Ventura Fire Departments responded to the fire. Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the Garner Police Department, and the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service also responded to assist at the scene.

