North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Fall Puppet Show at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Eulenspiegel Puppets presents a new adaptation of the Bremen Town Musicians, a beloved Grimm’s fairy tale! In this version, Till Eulenspiegel’s donkey retires and makes common cause with a bluesy hound, a rockin’ rooster, and a jazzy cat. They outsmart two “granny scammers” caught taking advantage of their former owners, settle in an abandoned cottage, and take their musical act to the streets of Bremen Town! Performed with live music by Laura Kittrell and both puppeteers! Groups of 10 or more please register in advance for the 6 p.m. show. Those interested can call 641-421-3666 or email jmbohl@masoncity.net.
- The RT’s at North Iowa Community College Auditorium in Mason City - As a group of conservatory-trained instrumentalists, it’s the sound of five artists that have found a common voice that glue The RT’s together. Already drawing lines around the block at home, the globe-trotting group’s singular take on rock and roll mixes punk rock energy, horn-drenched soul, and conjures the sounds of Tom Petty – all with a lighthearted delivery. Tickets start at $20 and performance begins at 7 p.m.
- Waldorf University’s Haunted Mansion in the Smith Theater in Forest City - The Waldorf University Theater Department and Alpha Psi Omega hosts "The Haunted Mansion." Admission is $5, or $4 with a canned good donation to the food bank. Masks are required to enter and free to the public. Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Friday, Oct. 29
- Iowa Crafts: 45 at MacNider Art Museum at Mason City - The purpose of Iowa Crafts: 45 is to provide the public with further enriching arts experiences and to promote interest in and recognition of the accomplishments of Iowa artists. The show opens on Oct. 29 and will run until Jan. 19 in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery. There will be an artists' reception scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 6 starting at 2 p.m. Check out macniderart.org for more information.
- Haunted Historic Building Tour at Simply Nourished in Mason City - Check in for the event, beginning at 6 p.m., with a cocktail and Hors D’ Oeuvre Reception. Tour groups will be assigned at registration and at 7 p.m. the building tours begin. This award winning event will feature tours of historic downtown buildings. At each location, guests will learn about each of the buildings rich history from the “spirit” of the buildings past. Guests will enjoy lite refreshments throughout the tour and a signature sweet at the last location. Tickets are $60 per person. All proceeds from this event will go towards Main Street Mason City in continuing our mission to promote, preserve and enhance downtown Mason City.
- Mason City Toros vs. Granite City Lumberjacks at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
- Oakwood Care Center Outdoor Trick or Treating in Clear Lake - Come show off your costumes from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to Oakwood's residents. Bring your best costume and prepare to put lots of smiles on the residents faces. Any questions please contact Olivia at (641)-357-5244
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Fat Hill Halloween with Tina & Rich of the Mockingbirds in Mason City - Tina and Rich Mock celebrating Halloween with Fat Hill. Tina and Rich play a wide variety of feel-awesome tunes from the 1950s through the 1990s from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come in costume and you might even win a prize. The come-and-go costume contest runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and the winner gets a $50 gift card.
- Levi Smith and Brent Estlund at Mason City Brewing - Levi Smith and Brent Estlund are performing a free show starts at 8 p.m. They will be in costume for Halloween and you can also come in costume as well.
- Boogie Spooktacular with Boogie & the YoYoz at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake (Must be +21) - From 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Halloween Concert with Boogie & the YoYoz from 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
- Treats on the Streets in Garner - Line up at the Avery Theater or at Edward Jones then make your way down way street and up the other side and get your goodies from Garner businesses. Free movie and games at Fire Station. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Reno’s Boos & Brews Costume Contest at Reno’s Roadkill Smokehouse Warming Bin in Cresco- Reno’s will be open for BBQ and beverages all weekend with an addition to the costume party on Saturday, Oct. 30 night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bring the kids trick or treating on Sunday as well. Call (563)-379-5332 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 31
- 9th Annual Model Train Show at Franklin County Convention Center in Hampton - From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $5 for ages 10 and under is free with paid adult. For information call (641)-456-1998.
- Halloween Parade at Chamber Office in Algona - From 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. start at the chamber office and will go around the block and end up by Methodist Church. Everyone and their pets are welcome, but pets must be on leashes or in carrier. Treats available for all and trunk or treat at Methodist Church following parade. City wide Trick or treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
- Cresco Firefighters’ 55th Annual Pancake & Sausage Supper at the Cresco Fire Station - Serving from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $7 per ticket. Takeout and in town delivery is available by calling (507)-421-2867 or (507)-459-1431.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Storytime at the Hampton Public Library - “Silly Times” - Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Hampton Public Library for preschoolers and kindergartners.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com