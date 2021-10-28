Nora Springs trail, bridge project wins engineering award

WHKS & Co. and the City of Nora Springs were recently recognized in an engineering excellence competition for the Nora Springs Mill Pond park tail and pedestrian bridge extension.

The project won "Grand Place Award" (first place) in the special projects category of the 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards, which is sponsored by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa.

The new Mill Pond Park Trail is a multi-use path that spans 700 feet with a two-span steel prefabricated bridge. The bridge crosses over the Shell Rock River and connects Hooker Avenue North with the west side of the existing pedestrian bridge in Nora Springs.

"The new bridge unites two parts of the City, creating a safer and easier passage for residents," a release from WHKS & Co. said.

The bridge was pre-engineered and arrived in three segments. According to WHKS & Co., the design plans needed to address a number of challenges, like avoiding disturbance to a natural overflow area which has been prone to regular flooding over the last quarter century.

"Based on the history of the overflow dam washing out, WHKS did not feel comfortable with relying on it for stability and decided to utilize drilled shafts in rock. Drilled piers are not common for bridges constructed in north Iowa," the release said.

The nature of the site itself also presented challenges during construction: "The existing dam limited the areas where the crossing could be constructed and the construction staging area was located well below the lake's elevation, in an area prone to flooding. The limited access to the site required the utilization of two special cranes."

The "rustic-looking" steel truss bridge spans 360 feet and was designed to be maintenance-free "to provide years of sustainable use." The bridge has an ADA-compliant walkway and a central lookout platform for pedestrians to observe the scenic Shell Rock River.

Concrete walking trails connect the bridge to parking areas on both sides of the river. The trail and bridge are illuminated with 57 approach trail lights and 33 bridge walkway lights allowing use of the trail and bridge year-round.

Project construction was completed in 2019.

