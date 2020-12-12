No pandemic-related change in payroll for nearly half of Iowa businesses

A new federal report on the economic and employment impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic suggests the experiences of Iowa businesses are similar — in some cases better — to those of businesses in other states.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of nearly 600,000 businesses across the country and Puerto Rico found that the experience of Iowa companies was, for the most part, “relatively similar” to those in other parts of the country.

In other cases, the percentage of Iowa businesses experiencing pandemic-related effects on their operations was “substantially” better or less disruptive, the survey found.

“That’s what I hear from our members,” Mike Ralston, president of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, said Tuesday.

Although hiring slowed in March and April due to employers’ concerns about whether they might have to lay off workers, Ralston said manufacturers are hiring again.