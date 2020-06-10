No butter cow this summer as Iowa State Fair canceled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check.
This summer's Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.
This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0— Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) June 10, 2020
Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August.
Reynolds is an advisory member of the State Fair Board but she said she was not making a recommendation to them on the 2020 decision.
“I stand by whatever decision they make," Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday.
“I appreciated that they’ve really been thoughtful in taking the time. They’ve not rushed this decision, giving Iowans an opportunity to respond so they could wait as late as possible to see where we were at in a very evolving and rapidly changing environment.
“I appreciate them really taking the time to do that.”
Among the Iowans saddened by the board’s decision will be Sen. Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, who have attended the fair every year since 1974.
“I sure would miss the Iowa State Fair,” Grassley told reporters Wednesday before the board’s decision was announced.
“I know so many Iowans love it, not just the Grassleys,” he said, adding he’s heard Barbara say “maybe more than three or four times in the last month” that she wants to go to the fair that began in 1854 in Fairfield.
The fair is the biggest attraction in Iowa, typically drawing more than 1 million visitors who check out the butter cow, buy pork chops or countless other food typically skewered with a stick and stroll through 445 acres of barns, carnival attractions and even a campground.
Officials in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana also have cancelled their fairs, though state fairs are going ahead in some states, including Nebraska, South Dakota and Kansas.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
