No butter cow this summer as Iowa State Fair canceled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check.

This summer's Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.

Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August.

Reynolds is an advisory member of the State Fair Board but she said she was not making a recommendation to them on the 2020 decision.

“I stand by whatever decision they make," Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday.

“I appreciated that they’ve really been thoughtful in taking the time. They’ve not rushed this decision, giving Iowans an opportunity to respond so they could wait as late as possible to see where we were at in a very evolving and rapidly changing environment.

“I appreciate them really taking the time to do that.”

Among the Iowans saddened by the board’s decision will be Sen. Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, who have attended the fair every year since 1974.