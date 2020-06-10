No butter cow this summer as Iowa State Fair canceled
0 comments
alert top story

No butter cow this summer as Iowa State Fair canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Fair pig

A hog sleeps in its pen before judging at the Iowa State Fair swine barn, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check.

This summer's Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.

Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August.

Reynolds is an advisory member of the State Fair Board but she said she was not making a recommendation to them on the 2020 decision.

“I stand by whatever decision they make," Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday.

“I appreciated that they’ve really been thoughtful in taking the time. They’ve not rushed this decision, giving Iowans an opportunity to respond so they could wait as late as possible to see where we were at in a very evolving and rapidly changing environment.

“I appreciate them really taking the time to do that.”

Reynolds lifts more COVID-19 restrictions; Iowa businesses can operate a full capacity

Among the Iowans saddened by the board’s decision will be Sen. Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, who have attended the fair every year since 1974.

“I sure would miss the Iowa State Fair,” Grassley told reporters Wednesday before the board’s decision was announced.

“I know so many Iowans love it, not just the Grassleys,” he said, adding he’s heard Barbara say “maybe more than three or four times in the last month” that she wants to go to the fair that began in 1854 in Fairfield.

The fair is the biggest attraction in Iowa, typically drawing more than 1 million visitors who check out the butter cow, buy pork chops or countless other food typically skewered with a stick and stroll through 445 acres of barns, carnival attractions and even a campground.

Officials in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana also have cancelled their fairs, though state fairs are going ahead in some states, including Nebraska, South Dakota and Kansas.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News