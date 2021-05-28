 Skip to main content
NIACC to offer Design Thinking Summer Academy in late June, early July
NIACC to offer Design Thinking Summer Academy in late June, early July

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer its Design Thinking Summer Academy from June 28 to July 2.

At Design Thinking Summer Academy, students can "learn the steps of the design thinking process and put it into practice," a release from NIACC said. Participants will get to see how engineers and designers come up with designs, identify real-world problems to solve and come up with potential solutions, test ideas with micro-experiments and use equipment to turn their ideas into reality.

The week-long camp will run each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to young people entering grades 8-12.

The cost to register is $189 per child. Two snacks are provided but participants should bring their own lunches. Registration will close Friday, June 25.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.niacc.edu/community/summer-camps/ or call 1-888-GO-NIACC, extension 4358.

NIACC
