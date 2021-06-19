NIACC instructors get hands-on hybrid vehicle training

Two automotive instructors from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will receive hybrid and electric vehicle repair training.

The training was made possible due to a $6,100 grant from Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation. Training will come from Automotive Career Development Center (ACDC).

Automotive technology instructors Rob Heimbuch and Rob Hermann will be receiving the training, although a date of when has not been determined.

“We are fortunate that the foundation has provided funding for ourselves, along with other schools, for these resources,” Heimbuch said.

Heimbuch and Hermann’s training with hybrid and electric cars will focus on the drive train, the internal combustion engine, along with the hybrid components.

Working on hybrid and electric cars differs from gas-powered cars because of the high voltage safety concern, according to Heimbuch. The electrical currents and the cords within the car require specific knowledge on how to handle and repair them.

“As instructors, we rarely get an opportunity to get hands-on experience with hybrid vehicles,” Heimbuch said.