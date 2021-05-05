 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIACC announces graduation plans
0 comments
alert top story

NIACC announces graduation plans

{{featured_button_text}}
NIACC and COVID 2

Students walk to classes on campus.

 Photo courtesy of NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will have its commencement Friday, May 7 in the NIACC Gymnasium. 

There will be four separate ceremonies to better adhere to social distancing guidelines. 

Each graduate will receive two guest tickets; masks will be required on campus and to attend all ceremonies.

Graduation ceremony times

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Health (includes pinning of the ADN, PN and Medical Assistant graduates): 10:30 a.m. (Doors open 9:45 a.m.)
  • Career Technical: 1 p.m. (Doors open 12:15 p.m.)
  • Arts and Sciences group 1: 3 p.m. (Doors open 2:15 p.m.)
  • Arts and Sciences group 2: 5 p.m. (Doors open 4:15 p.m.)

Student speakers

  • Ceremony 1: Hannah C. Evenson, Lake Mills
  • Ceremony 2: Preston A. Kyles, Chicago, Ill.
  • Ceremony 3: Thea G. Lunning, Mason City
  • Ceremony 4: Emily J. Majerczyk, Clear Lake

NIACC will live stream the commencement ceremony on the NIACC YouTube Channel. To view, follow the link provided on the NIACC graduation webpage https://www.niacc.edu/graduation-information/.

FLASH SALE! Get 6 months of the Globe online for $1

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo, De Blasio clash over renaming Columbus Day

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New law lets landlords deny Section 8 vouchers
Govt-and-politics

New law lets landlords deny Section 8 vouchers

In all Friday, the governor signed 37 bills, including legislation that attempts to protect Iowa’s livestock production industry by creating an “unauthorized sampling” criminal offense — the latest version of what critics call an “ag gag” law aimed at whistle blowers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News