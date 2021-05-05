NIACC announces graduation plans

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will have its commencement Friday, May 7 in the NIACC Gymnasium.
There will be four separate ceremonies to better adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Each graduate will receive two guest tickets; masks will be required on campus and to attend all ceremonies.
Graduation ceremony times
- Health (includes pinning of the ADN, PN and Medical Assistant graduates): 10:30 a.m. (Doors open 9:45 a.m.)
- Career Technical: 1 p.m. (Doors open 12:15 p.m.)
- Arts and Sciences group 1: 3 p.m. (Doors open 2:15 p.m.)
- Arts and Sciences group 2: 5 p.m. (Doors open 4:15 p.m.)
Student speakers
- Ceremony 1: Hannah C. Evenson, Lake Mills
- Ceremony 2: Preston A. Kyles, Chicago, Ill.
- Ceremony 3: Thea G. Lunning, Mason City
- Ceremony 4: Emily J. Majerczyk, Clear Lake
NIACC will live stream the commencement ceremony on the NIACC YouTube Channel. To view, follow the link provided on the NIACC graduation webpage https://www.niacc.edu/graduation-information/.
