Newman Catholic, other area schools receive grants to serve local produce

For many school districts, buying locally grown fruits and vegetables to serve for lunch and snacks is almost always out of the question. It’s hard to find the right places to buy it, and typically, it costs more money compared to big box sellers.
However, when given the opportunity, most districts jump at the idea of buying fresh and locally grown products for its students and staff.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship worked to make that an option for many schools in the state when it gave out 198 different CARES Act Local Produce and Protein Program grants.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical role Iowa farmers play in the local food chain and beyond, as well as the important role of schools in providing nutritious meals to our students,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture will continue to support local producers and schools as they navigate the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
36 K-12 districts were given grants to purchase kitchen equipment and supplies, and over 100 K-12 schools, colleges and universities and early care centers were awarded grants to buy local produce, protein and products.
The West Fork, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Charles City districts received only the produce grant. Among the schools who received both grants were the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage and Newman Catholic districts. There were other child care centers in Garner, Mason City and Hampton that received the produce grant as well.
Newman Catholic Food Service Director Julie Udelhofen heard about the grant through Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and applied soon after.
From there, Newman Catholic worked with North Iowa Fresh and used close to $4,000 to buy fruits, vegetables and yogurts.
“We had the opportunity to buy some local things and things that we normally wouldn’t have served the kids,” Udelfhofen said. “There were colored carrots, white, orange and purple. Colored potatoes. We’ve never done raw potatoes here before. Colored peppers – that we haven’t done here before.”
Newman Catholic also used the equipment grant to buy things such as tomato slicers, french fry cutters and sectionizers.
Udelfhofen says without the grant, the district may not have had the opportunity to buy local.
"When you have those big box sellers, they can sell it cheaper," Udelhofen said. "Having that little boost of income that we could put toward that local produce. That was very important."
Because of this grant, the opportunity to support the community while supporting the district is a very welcome one.
“Iowa is a very strong agricultural state and here we are buying produce from other states,” Udelhofen said. “That just doesn’t make sense. To be able to buy local, I think that’s great. Support the smaller local farmers.”
