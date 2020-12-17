Newman Catholic, other area schools receive grants to serve local produce

For many school districts, buying locally grown fruits and vegetables to serve for lunch and snacks is almost always out of the question. It’s hard to find the right places to buy it, and typically, it costs more money compared to big box sellers.

However, when given the opportunity, most districts jump at the idea of buying fresh and locally grown products for its students and staff.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship worked to make that an option for many schools in the state when it gave out 198 different CARES Act Local Produce and Protein Program grants.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical role Iowa farmers play in the local food chain and beyond, as well as the important role of schools in providing nutritious meals to our students,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture will continue to support local producers and schools as they navigate the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

36 K-12 districts were given grants to purchase kitchen equipment and supplies, and over 100 K-12 schools, colleges and universities and early care centers were awarded grants to buy local produce, protein and products.