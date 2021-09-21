 Skip to main content
Newman Catholic celebrates homecoming week, announces homecoming court
Newman Catholic celebrates homecoming week, announces homecoming court

Newman Catholic High School is celebrating its homecoming all week long.

The school's overall theme for homecoming week this year is "Game Knight," with themed days including video game characters and game day sports.

The homecoming king and queen will be announced during the school's pep rally on Friday. 

This year's queen nominees are Olivia Black, Olivia Johnson, Leah Martinez and Emma Weiner. King nominees are Tim Castle, Henry Determan, Holden Hensley and Nash Holmgaard.

Newman catholic homecoming.jpg

Newman Catholic High School's 2021 homecoming court. Back row (L to R): Nash Holmgaard, Henry Determan, Tim Castle, Holden Hensley. Front row (L to R): Leah Martinez, Emma Weiner, Olivia Black, Olivia Johnson.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

