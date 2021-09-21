Newman Catholic celebrates homecoming week, announces homecoming court

Newman Catholic High School is celebrating its homecoming all week long.
The school's overall theme for homecoming week this year is "Game Knight," with themed days including video game characters and game day sports.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced during the school's pep rally on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
This year's queen nominees are Olivia Black, Olivia Johnson, Leah Martinez and Emma Weiner. King nominees are Tim Castle, Henry Determan, Holden Hensley and Nash Holmgaard.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.