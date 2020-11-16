New Senate Democratic leader Wahls critical of Reynolds’ COVID-19 strategy

First-term state Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville has been chosen by his Senate Democratic colleagues as minority leader for the 2021 legislative session.

Wahls, 29, perhaps the youngest lawmaker to lead Senate Democrats, said “defeating coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families and assisting small businesses” will be at the top of the minority party’s caucus.

He rejected Gov. Kim Reynolds’ argument that the election results in Iowa validated her COVID-19 strategy, but signaled willingness to work with the GOP governor and the Republican majority in the Senate and House.

“I don’t think you could look at what’s currently happening across the state in terms of record-breaking hospitalization, ICU, new cases and feel like this is a success,” Wahls said Sunday afternoon after being elected minority leader by the 18-member Democratic caucus in a virtual meeting.

Defeating COVID-19 is a “bipartisan concern,” but Wahls thinks Democrats have taken the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more seriously than Republicans.

a unified message