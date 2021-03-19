National park coming to the Quad-Cities? Pregracke reveals plans for Bison Bridge

The wheels have been quietly turning for years.

On Thursday, the time finally came for Quad-City environmentalist Chad Pregracke to reveal what he’s been working on: A bid for a national park that would place a small herd of bison atop the Interstate 80 bridge.

As Pregracke warned, the Bison Bridge idea is “way outside the box.”

This is not to say it’s a pipe dream.

Behind-the-scenes progress is real. Funding is partly in place. Many of the governmental powers-that-be either endorse the idea or have helped work on it. And the timing is right, they say.

Here is the plan:

The current I-80 bridge (Fred Schwengel Bridge) between LeClaire and Rapids City is being replaced. The Illinois DOT has budgeted $17 million this fiscal year for engineering studies.

Another $300 million-plus is devoted to the project in the longer term.

Pregracke’s plan would use the vacated bridge and state-owned land on either side of it to create either two state parks or — ideally — a national park that crosses over the Mississippi River.