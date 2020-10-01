National GOP hits Hart over Iowa GOP bills

But in three of four cases, Republicans cast the same vote as Hart.

The first vote highlighted in the ad was a 2018 proposal to allow Wellmark and the Iowa Farm Bureau to create so-called “skinny” health care plans that are not subject to state and federal regulations. This vote was also highlighted by the NRCC in a previous ad.

Hart voted for the bill, which was proposed by Republicans. Every Republican in the Iowa Senate and House voted in favor of the bill, including Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra, two Republican candidates for Congress in Iowa’s 1st and 4th Districts. It was signed into law by GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The second vote highlighted in the ad was a 2015 proposal to raise the state’s portion of gasoline taxes by 10 cents per gallon.

While Hart supported the gas tax increase — which the state transportation department said was needed to close a $215 million budget shortfall — so did 12 Senate Republicans and 30 House Republicans. The gas tax increase was signed into law by GOP Gov. Terry Branstad.