Muscatine Supervisors appoint county attorney removed from office in Cass County for 'willful misconduct and maladministration'

The supervisors unanimously approved retaining Barry through the general election scheduled for Nov. 3 after committee members assured the board Barry had learned from his “mistakes” of the past. Supervisor Nathan Mather, a member of the search committee, said Barry was the only applicant and that the county would have to start the whole process over if the position isn’t filled by Wednesday.

“Mr. Barry has a significant amount of experience as a county attorney,” Mather said. “We feel he has all the skills, knowledge and experience to perform the task. Mr. Barry will be the first to tell you that there are some red flags in his past, like when he was Cass County attorney he was removed for some misconduct that took place with regard to the sheriff and some law enforcement operations there. He was also disciplined by the Iowa Supreme Court with the suspension of his license for 12 months in 2009. The committee carefully reviewed each of the disciplinary actions against Mr. Barry, spoke to the references he provided and references he didn’t provide. Everyone I spoke with including his current employer said the man has completely changed. Two people used the phrase that he was the most honest man they know.”