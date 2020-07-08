Muscatine Police investigating threat to mayor, officers over mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson confirmed Tuesday that Muscatine police are investigating allegations that a person threatened her life and the lives of Muscatine Police officers on a social media site in relation to a proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings.

Muscatine Police officials had no comment except to say there is an ongoing investigation.

“It’s amazing to think people can behave this way over being asked to wear a mask,” Broderson said.

On Sunday, a crowd of protesters disrupted a proclamation Broderson was giving that requires Muscatine residents going out in public to wear a face covering as a way of slowing COVID-19.

The posts have been removed from the site. Broderson said the threatening posts were removed almost right away.