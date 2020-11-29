Murphy: Yes, every vote counts

Scott County’s elections official believes the election is likely headed for a court challenge.

Still not a believer? Think about some of the other votes cast — and not cast — in the 2nd District election.

More than 700 write-in votes were cast in the race. If just a tiny fraction of those had voted for one of the candidates instead, it very well could have changed the outcome.

And some Democrats are not altogether thrilled with what is apparently thousands of voters who checked the box for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden but left the 2nd District race blank. Across the district, Biden earned more than 3,000 more votes than Hart. If just the tiniest percentage of those Biden voters had also cast a vote for Hart, this race would look dramatically different.

So yes, folks, every vote counts.

Don’t let anyone else ever tell you otherwise. And if they do, tell them about eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election of 2020.

MASK MANDATE MAKES IMPACT

It’s just one personal anecdote, but a pre-Thanksgiving trip to the grocery store sure suggested that face mask mandates appear to be effective after all.