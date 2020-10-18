Murphy: Governor’s faith isn’t rewarded

It’s one thing to express the optimistic or hopeful view when attempting to lead a state through a global pandemic.
It’s another thing to make a statement that plainly defies the evidence literally right in front of you.
The least plausible line delivered during President Donald Trump’s rally this past week in Iowa may have actually come from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds was addressing the crowd at the Des Moines airport during the event’s warm-up speeches before Trump arrived, when she said she was proud to be the type of governor that trusts her constituents to be responsible and do the right thing.
This comment was made to a crowd of thousands who were packed together, with few people wearing face coverings. Those actions are contrary to the advice of public health and infectious disease experts, and they happened in a state where COVID-related hospitalizations are at their highest point of the pandemic and still climbing.
"I am proud to be a governor that puts trust in her people because they are responsible, they are resilient, and they will do the right thing," Reynolds yelled into the sea of closely gathered, mostly mask-less faces.
The whole event ran afoul of Reynolds’ own state proclamation that public gatherings must include social distancing. It’s safe to say the thousands who attended the rally were not standing six feet apart. The one thing that mitigated the potential public health danger was that the event was held outside, where the virus does not spread as easily.
Support Local Journalism
It is understandable that part of a governor’s job is to be the state’s cheerleader, and to that end Reynolds may have opted for a more positive, encouraging tone on face mask use during the pandemic. She may believe encouraging people to wear masks in public is more effective than scolding or punishing people who do not. And she may believe it is more effective to suggest most Iowans are wearing face masks in public, even if that’s not true.
However, it was a serious stretch when Reynolds stood on that stage, looked at that crowd, and suggested Iowans "will do the right thing" when hundreds, standing directly in front of her, were not.
This past week, COVID-related hospitalizations set a new record after new record in Iowa, with 468 Iowans hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Recent COVID-19 hospital admissions also continued to soar to new highs, averaging nearly 70 over the most recent 10 days.
COVID-19-related deaths also continue to climb in Iowa: the 14-day average of new deaths reported daily was at its highest since early June, when death numbers were coming down from their first peak.
According to public health and infectious disease experts, one of the best ways to help slow the spread of the virus is to wear face masks when near other people in public.
That, in terms of public health, is doing the right thing.
Iowa's most popular baby names from 1960-2018
babies1960.png
babies1961.png
babies1962.png
babies1963.png
babies1964.png
babies1965.png
babies1966.png
babies1967.png
babies1968.png
babies1969.png
babies1970.png
babies1971.png
babies1972.png
babies1973.png
babies1974.png
babies1975.png
babies1976.png
babies1977.png
babies1978.png
babies1979.png
babies1980.png
babies1981.png
babies1982.png
babies1983.png
babies1984.png
babies1985.png
babies1986.png
babies1987.png
babies1988.png
babies1989.png
babies1990.png
babies1991.png
babies1992.png
babies1993.png
babies1994.png
babies1995.png
babies1996.png
babies1997.png
babies1998.png
babies1999.png
babies2000.png
babies2001.png
babies2002.png
babies2003.png
babies2004.png
babies2005.png
babies2006.png
babies2007.png
babies2008.png
babies2009.png
babies2010.png
babies2011.png
babies2012.png
babies2013.png
babies2014.png
babies2015.png
babies2016.png
babies2017.png
babies2018.png
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.