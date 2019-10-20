The warnings were pointed and the language forceful.
Iowa renewable fuels industry leaders and farmers are not happy with President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency. And that frustration may be costing the president significant support in a state he won handily three years ago.
So serious has the issue of the EPA’s handling of the Renewable Fuel Standard become that this week leaders from three key Iowa organizations — the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the Iowa Biodiesel Board and the Iowa Corn Growers Association — held a joint news conference to express their latest displeasure.
And boy, did they express their displeasure.
Take this line, for example, from Iowa Corn Growers Association CEO Craig Floss, who was relaying something a farmer had told him: "No more Iowa nice. Now it’s Iowa pissed."
And that wasn’t the only one.
Their frustration stems from a lack of consistency in the administration’s work to implement the federal ethanol mandate, and how that uncertainty and weakening of the law has contributed to plant closures in Iowa.
That is the very real and most serious impact.
But there also are political ramifications at play here, in a state Trump won by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016.
One farmer addressed exactly that. Kelly Nieuwenhuis, a corn and soybean farmer near Primghar in northwest Iowa who also sits on the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and is president of the Siouxland Energy board, called the EPA’s handling of the RFS "pretty disgusting." And he said it could prove costly to Trump.
"My personal perspective is President Trump has lost a lot of support, pretty much everyone I talk to that’s involved in agriculture and the biofuels industry, really lost trust and are really frustrated," Nieuwenhuis said.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s a comment that cannot be overemphasized. For months the question has been whether Trump’s policies on trade and ethanol, which have contributed to lower commodity prices, would come home to roost. The answer remains subjective, but the comments from that press conference suggest the Trump re-election campaign team should be at least a little concerned.
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said there is still time for Trump to make a save here. Shaw said he views this is purely an EPA proposal, and if Trump nixes the proposal and insists on a previous pledge his staff made to Iowa renewable fuels leaders, then Trump will emerge from the episode largely unscathed.
But, Shaw said, if the president signs off on the EPA proposals, then it becomes, in Shaw’s words, "Trump policy," and the president will own that.
And as we heard this week, there are many in Iowa agriculture who will not be pleased.
Buttigieg polling picking up
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s polling numbers have jumped in a few recent polls on the race in Iowa.
A new poll in Iowa this week, from Emerson College, showed Buttigieg in third place at 16 percent, behind front-runners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren at 23 percent apiece.
That’s a significant jump for Buttigieg, who to this point has been fourth in most polling on the race behind Biden, Warren and Bernie Sanders. In the new Emerson poll, Buttigieg moved past Sanders, who was at 13 percent.
That poll comes on the heels of a CBS News poll in Iowa, published this past weekend, that showed Buttigieg at 14 percent in Iowa, double what he received in the previous CBS poll in late August/early September.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.