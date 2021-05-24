Muhlbauer first Democrat to jump into Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign

Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manning, has announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Muhlbauer is the first Democrat to officially declare in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet announced whether he intends to seek an eighth six-year term.

Muhlbauer, who is 37 years old, is a fifth-generation family farmer, which he highlights in a campaign announcement video.

In a phone interview, Muhlbauer said while Grassley has been serving Iowa in the U.S. Senate for the past 40 years, he wants to be a candidate for “the next generation” to help shape Iowa for the next 40 years.

“My message is going to be one of uniting and working together and finding those solutions,” Muhlbauer said.

Muhlbauer said he would like to work on issues like sustainable farming as a means to help address climate change; infrastructure, including roads, bridges and broadband internet; and health care, including mental health care.