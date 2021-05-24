 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muhlbauer first Democrat to jump into Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign
0 comments
alert top story

Muhlbauer first Democrat to jump into Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Muhlbauer.jpg

Dave Muhlbauer

 Contributed

Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manning, has announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Muhlbauer is the first Democrat to officially declare in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet announced whether he intends to seek an eighth six-year term.

Muhlbauer, who is 37 years old, is a fifth-generation family farmer, which he highlights in a campaign announcement video.

In a phone interview, Muhlbauer said while Grassley has been serving Iowa in the U.S. Senate for the past 40 years, he wants to be a candidate for “the next generation” to help shape Iowa for the next 40 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Des Moines group releases bats after virus forces long wait

“My message is going to be one of uniting and working together and finding those solutions,” Muhlbauer said.

Muhlbauer said he would like to work on issues like sustainable farming as a means to help address climate change; infrastructure, including roads, bridges and broadband internet; and health care, including mental health care.

In a news release, Muhlbauer’s campaign said he is running to be a voice for working families, farmers and rural communities who, the release said, have been left behind by federal politicians and policies and devastated by policies that “cater to corporate interests and profits instead of working people.”

Muhlbauer’s campaign said he plans to cross the state in the coming days, making stops in Mason City, Cedar Falls and Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Dubuque, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City.

Dave Muhlbauer’s father, Dan Muhlbauer, was a former state legislator who died in October of 2020.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ICYMI: ‘Back the blue’ bill approved
Govt-and-politics

ICYMI: ‘Back the blue’ bill approved

  • Updated

After another intense debate over police protections and racial equity, the Republican-led Iowa Senate on Monday approved legislation that would boost support for law enforcement and enhance punishments for individuals convicted of rioting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News