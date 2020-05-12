More easing of virus restrictions coming

Iowa has reported 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities since the pandemic first was reported March 8 in Iowa. Of Iowa’s 289 deaths, 88 percent have been people 61 years or older.

Tuesday’s 18 fatalities included the first deaths reported in Audubon and Guthrie counties.

Health officials said there were three deaths each in Linn, Polk and Black Hawk counties, two each in Poweshiek and Woodbury counties and one each in Audubon, Clayton, Dallas, Guthrie and Muscatine counties.

Polk County has the most positive coronavirus cases at 2,447, followed by Woodbury County with 1,988, Black Hawk County with 1,521 and Linn County with 849 cases. A total of five counties have yet to report a positive case.

Reynolds said test results indicate the virus is moving from areas of Eastern Iowa that now are “decreasing and becoming manageable” to the central and western parts of the state. She said testing has increased from 300 a day at the start of Iowa’s pandemic to about 3,800 per day now. She said she expected machines supplied by a contractor under the Test Iowa Initiative to be validated by the State Hygienic Lab as of Tuesday — a development that would speed up getting test results.