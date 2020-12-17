Moline Police charge Ohio woman with murder in 1992 Baby April case

Nearly three decades have passed since a man walking in Moline's old 17th Street Park found a trash bag containing the body of an infant girl floating along the shores of Mississippi River.

The child became known as "Baby April," named for the month in 1992 she was found. She was buried in Riverside Cemetery.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said Thursday the diligence of detectives and advancements in the use of DNA led to the arrest of Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio. She is being held in the Rock Island County Jail and charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Siebke's bail was set at $1 million.

In a media conference Thursday, Gault looked back on the case and described the technology that led to Siebke's arrest.

"This case has been diligently worked by the Moline Police Department for many years, initially by retired Det. George Miklas and Det. Mike Griffin," Gault said. "Through advancements in DNA technology, Moline police obtained a DNA profile of the mother and pursued criminal charges against the unknown named mother.

Gault recalled in 2014 then-Rock Island County States Attorney John McGehee announced a first-degree murder charge against “female contributor to human DNA profile P92-001627."