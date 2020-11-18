Miller-Meeks grows lead in Scott County recount of Iowa's second Congressional district race

Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks saw her lead grow slightly Wednesday as more counties began the slow process of recounting, reviewing and examining ballots in Iowa's closely contested and still uncalled 2nd congressional district race.

A Scott County election official on Wednesday said the recount process in the state's third-largest county will likely come down to the wire.

As of Wednesday morning, the three-member recount board chosen by both campaigns had reviewed about 10,000 out of 93,000-some ballots cast in Scott County.

"We will be here until the 28," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Wednesday.

Counties have 18 calendar days from their canvass of votes to complete their recounts, which would be Nov. 27 or 28, depending on when they canvassed.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday said election officials will need amended results from counties by Nov. 30 in order to certify the general election results statewide and declare an official winner. The Associated Press also announced it will not call the race until then.