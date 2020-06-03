Miller-Meeks defeats Schilling for 2nd Congressional District primary

The other candidates were Steven Everly, Tim Borchardt and Ricky Lee Phillips. Scott County results show Borchardt with 306 votes, Everly with 291 and Phillips with 224; all three earning around 3 percent of ballots cast.

Schilling, who served in Congress representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged — and lost — to Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election.

Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa, making him eligible to run for Congress in the 2nd District.

"We knew going in it was going to be tough. We knew it was going to be a tough race," Schilling said Tuesday night. "Being recently diagnosed with cancer, some people would have dropped out, but I'm not a quitter. I stuck to the guns and kept moving, but we fell short.

"In this campaign, we pushed our opponent to embrace a more pro-life position on several things that (Miller-Meeks) said she would support. To me, that's a win," Schilling said. "We built an impressive grass-roots army. The grass-roots folks don't like it when the establishment comes in and tries to pick winners and losers."