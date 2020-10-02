MidAmerican Energy promotes electric vehicle use

MidAmerican will pursue agreements with 32 additional site hosts in targeted cities, with more than half in the Des Moines area.

The company is accepting applications from businesses and community entities in those cities and will select at least one host in each city.

In some cities, such as Des Moines, MidAmerican could partner with several hosts, according to the company.

Through these agreements, MidAmerican will purchase and own the charging stations. Los Angeles-based Greenlots will install and maintain them and provide payment systems at host locations.

Site hosts set their own usage fees, consistent with state laws and regulations.

The company plans to add seven “50 kW DC fast-charging stations and 25 150 kW DC ultra-fast charging stations,” with two chargers per station, according to the release.

Fast chargers generally can provide an electric vehicle with an 80 percent charge in less than 40 minutes. Ultra-fast chargers can provide the same charge in half the time, depending on certain factors.