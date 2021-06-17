Mental health care advocates celebrate shift in services’ funding mechanism

AMES — Friederich Burson said he has benefited from the help offered by a nonprofit youth support services organization, and his hope is that a new state law will help others in similar need.

Burson, a 17-year-old from Sioux City, spoke Wednesday at a public ceremony as Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a package of tax provisions that includes a new method for funding mental health care services across the state.

Mental health care advocates and stakeholders were on hand to celebrate the new law.

“This will ensure that others can succeed just like I have,” Burson said during the ceremony at YSS in Ames.

Dozens were on hand to witness Reynolds sign into law Senate File 619, which includes a wide range of tax reforms.

Mental health care advocates celebrated the legislation’s provision that gradually shifts the funding for mental health care services from local property taxes to the state’s general fund.